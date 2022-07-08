Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

BNDSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.75) to €0.75 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Banco Sabadell upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.78) to €0.90 ($0.94) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($0.99) to €1.00 ($1.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

