Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC opened at $15.39 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $741.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.89 million. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

