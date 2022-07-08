Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

