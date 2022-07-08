Barton Investment Management Sells 170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barton Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

