Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.30 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
