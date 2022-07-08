Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.98.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.