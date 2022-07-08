Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

