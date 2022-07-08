Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

