Benin Management CORP Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 593.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 117,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,609 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

