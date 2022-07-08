BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.09. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BGSF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

