Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
