BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.00. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.