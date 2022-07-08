BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.00. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

