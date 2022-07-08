BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.23 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

