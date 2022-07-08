BlackRock (BLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLK opened at $623.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $625.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 83.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

