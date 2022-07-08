BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

