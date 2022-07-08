BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Shares Up 0.1%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 2,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 43,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAS. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BOA Acquisition by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 910,771 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BOA Acquisition by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 271,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

