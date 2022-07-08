Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $35.11 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

