Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Robin Beer Purchases 33 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Robin Beer acquired 33 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £168.30 ($203.80).

LON BRW opened at GBX 509 ($6.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.79. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 527 ($6.38).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRW. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.05).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

