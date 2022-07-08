Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 455 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

