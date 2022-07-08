British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 4 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,507 ($42.47) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($169.87).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,568 ($43.21) per share, for a total transaction of £142.72 ($172.83).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,362 ($40.71) per share, for a total transaction of £168.10 ($203.56).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,379.50 ($40.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,471.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,258.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.14).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.23) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.77) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.59) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($46.57).

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

