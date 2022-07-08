British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 4 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,507 ($42.47) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($169.87).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,568 ($43.21) per share, for a total transaction of £142.72 ($172.83).
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,362 ($40.71) per share, for a total transaction of £168.10 ($203.56).
LON BATS opened at GBX 3,379.50 ($40.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,471.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,258.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.14).
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Read More
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.