Brokers Offer Predictions for IBI Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IBI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.57 million.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

TSE:IBG opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$453.31 million and a PE ratio of 21.97. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.24.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

