Brokers Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

LYB opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.