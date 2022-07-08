Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of BKE stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
