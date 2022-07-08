Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.