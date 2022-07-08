Busey Wealth Management Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,254.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,549.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

