Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

BZZUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.38) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.44) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $8.48 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

