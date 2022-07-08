Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

