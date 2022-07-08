Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,348.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

