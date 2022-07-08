Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

