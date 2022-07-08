Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of USAT stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
