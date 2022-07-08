Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.58. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,291 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

