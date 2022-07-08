Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

