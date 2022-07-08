Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,254.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,549.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

