Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

