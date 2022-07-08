Cardinal Capital Management Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 593.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 117,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

