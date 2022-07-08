Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

