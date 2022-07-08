Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.