Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.52. 6,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 953,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

Specifically, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celsius by 78.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 17.1% during the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

