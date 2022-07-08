Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPSC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

