C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

