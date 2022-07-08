Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 2,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,267,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Specifically, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

