Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

