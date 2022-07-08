Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ANET stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
