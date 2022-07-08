Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANET stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

