Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $229.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

