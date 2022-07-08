Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,254.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,549.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

