Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,254.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,549.04.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.