Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NYSE CMCM opened at $0.73 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19.
