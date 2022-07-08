Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chegg were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chegg by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

