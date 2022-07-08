Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

