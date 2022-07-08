Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.41. 115,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 56,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

