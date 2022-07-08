Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.41. 115,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 56,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.
About Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.