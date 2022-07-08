Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.01. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

