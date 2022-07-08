China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.50.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
