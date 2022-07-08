China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

